Kandasamys return with baby

Kandasamys: The Baby, the next chapter in the Kandasamys film franchise from writer and director Jayan Moodley, will premier on Netflix on October 20. The film, shot on location in South Africa and Mauritius, is the fourth instalment in the film franchise.

Through the first three films, Keeping Up With The Kandasamys (2017), Kandasamys: The Wedding (2019) and Trippin’ With The Kandasamys (2021), audiences were introduced to the Kandasamy and Naidoo families from Chatsworth. Keeping Up With The Kandasamys grossed more than R4 million at the box office in its first week and it grossed over R16m ($1m), becoming the highest-grossing film in South Africa for the year. It was also the highest grossing South African film worldwide in 2017. The Wedding released across 41 local theatres in April 2019 and it garnered positive reviews from movie-goers. It was also a success at the box office and was rated as one of the best African films of the year.

Trippin’ With The Kandasamys released in June 2021 by Netflix. It dominated the the number one slot of Top Ten for weeks. Each of the films highlighted specific themes that resonated with the audience. Jailoshini Naidoo and Koobeshen Naidoo in Kandasamys: The Baby. Picture: Netflix The initial film was considered a love letter to Chatsworth, where the community took centre stage. Chatsworth featured as the key element in a story line that unpacked relationships between families and neighbours and was laced with authentic South African comedic nuances.The plot unfolded around the relationships between mothers and their sons and daughters, and, mothers-in-law. Ahead of the upcoming release, Jayan Moodley said: “In Kandasamys: The Baby the dynamics between the two families lends itself to comedy, drama and, of course, just love, pure love. Add a beautiful little baby into the mix and you have the power struggle, the mayhem, the laughter and utter chaos as always. We follow the trend of the previous films and set out to entertain and to pull at the heartstrings just a bit, too. The two mothers-in law are on fire in this film, and Aya is always ready to fuel the fire even more; never to extinguish it.”

It stars Jailoshini Naidoo (Jennifer), Maeshni Naicker (Shanti), Mishqah Parthiephal (Jodi), Madhushan Singh (Preshen), Koobeshen Naidoo (Elvis), Yugan Naidoo (Preggy), and Miriam Bassa (Aya). Yugaan Naidoo and Maeshni Naicker in Kandasamys: The Baby. Picture: Netflix. Picture: Netflix “It's the same cast; the most amazing, phenomenal performers will be back on your screens. The cast is such a vital part of the success of the Kandasamys and have become family. Their commitment, dedication and absolute skill in their craft is something I am always in awe of. I cannot thank them enough for every bit of themselves that they pour into the film,” said Moodley. She said she believed audiences identified with the the Kandasamys movies because representation was important.

“We need representation from different communities in South Africa, so that we can have a peep into the slice of life in each other's homes and see just how similar we all are. We all have the meddling mothers, the grannies with no filters, and the gossip that never ends. But more than that, South Africans love comedy and love watching a film as a collective, as a family group, and as a bunch of friends. “Together with the true nature of the story, the relatable characters and strong sense of identity and who we are, this film has local appeal with universal themes. It allows the viewer the chance to escape from the world for 90 minutes, and we all need that every now and then. “Credit must be given to the most amazing cast, who show up for every film, give strong performances and have won the hearts of so many South Africans. And really, who doesn't love a gangster granny?”