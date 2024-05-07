Meet UKZN’s top medical student, Dr Maseeha Ismael Bhorat

“I am fully certain that the only reason I am where I am today, is because of the thousand-thread-count support system I have in my family and friends. They have and continue to cheer me on in all aspects of my life, and I certainly hope that I have done them proud,” said Bhorat.

Bhorat said she always wanted to be a doctor, which might have been, in part, due to the subliminal messaging of watching her father and four older siblings go into and excel in the medical field.

“In my heart, I knew this was what I wanted for myself. Knowledge is power, and I think there’s no greater privilege than being able to understand the intricacies of what our bodies go through to keep us alive. It’s incredibly humbling and truly fascinating.”

Beyond the Dean’s commendations and additional accolades, Bhorat said she believed that she was still in the infancy of her career.