Presenter switches to Durban Youth Radio

LOCAL radio presenter Lance Nayager, formerly of Megazone Bollywood 104.8FM, recently started at Durban Youth Radio, 105.1 FM DYR, presenting on Saturdays. Born and raised in Phoenix, Nayager, 30, has been working in radio for 13 years.

“Megazone opened many doors for me, such as being nominated by Liberty Radio Awards in the category Best Breakfast Show alongside the owner of Megazone, Vishal Maharaj. I am grateful to the Megazone team for believing in me at the start of my career, and I wish them the best. This new journey has paved the way to a new audience and the opportunity to motivate and assist younger presenters and local talent within the greater Durban area,” said Nayager. His full-time day job is with the Hollywood Foundation, under HollywoodBets, as a social media specialist. The foundation has been investing in the lives of South Africans since 2012 through its My Community Programme, a corporate social investment initiative. “I was privileged enough to have been part of Hollywoodbets' mission to uplift South Africans since 2020, serving as the social media specialist. My journey began during a pivotal time, as Hollywoodbets had already been investing in communities through the My Community Programme. Over the years, we significantly increased our corporate social investment, and in 2021, we took the next big step of establishing our own non-profit organisation, the Hollywood Foundation.

“The Hollywood Foundation was born with a vision to play an even larger role in the communities where we operate. Our mission is clear – to bring hope and create a sustainable impact by collaborating with as many people as possible to uplift our communities. “In my role, I have the privilege of travelling daily with the Hollywood Foundation team throughout South Africa. Together, we assist communities in need by providing sustainable items and initiating impactful projects. But my job is more than just about being on the ground. It is also about being the voice of these communities online. “Through our social media pages, I share the stories of these remarkable journeys, capturing the raw emotions of the people we encounter and showcasing how we make a real difference in their lives.

“Beyond the digital realm, I am fortunate to experience the rich heritage of each province we visit. This immersive aspect of my role allows me to gain a deeper understanding of the communities we serve and forge meaningful connections with the people we meet.” Lance Nayager seen at his new radio home, Durban Youth Radio 105.1 FM DYR. Picture: Supplied Nayager said radio had always been his dream, hence his weekend passion. “Since I was in primary school, I enjoyed public presentations and storytelling. My brother, Shaun Nayager, always pushed me towards following my radio dreams.”

He said his show on Durban Youth Radio was on Saturdays from 6pm to 9pm. “The show is called The Saturday Switch. It is about fun, entertainment, laugher and promoting local talent. My music is for everyone. It’s music we all love. Durban Youth Radio is also a non-profit organisation, and with me being part of the Hollywood Foundation, this was a dream come true. “Durban Youth Radio assists young talent with a chance to enter into industry and create a brand for themselves. The station, over the years, has been assisting non-profit organisations with on-air airtime on events and projects relating to the community. Radio is the ‘theatre of the mind. It plays a vital role in our communities as we get to learn about each community and bring each other together.”