Want to impress your family and friends on Heritage Day with the ultimate braai? Yash Singh, the winner of The Ultimate Braai Master (Season 7), shares recipes and tips.

Singh said: “For a Braai Day feast to remember, this year, I will be doing tomahawk steaks and and braaied apple and custard slice for dessert, but making sure to make it extra special with a few simple tweaks. “Because it’s a holiday I want to balance a great meal, with time with the family. So yes, just a main course and dessert.For heritage day, it’s worth treating the family to a showstopper steak! I love a Tomahawk (Ribeye on the bone) or two. Thick cut lamb chop will also work nicely!” said Singh. Try his recipes out:

*THE MIGHTY MAIN: BRAAIED STEAK OR LAMB CHOPS, CEASAR SALAD AND CHIMICHURRI SAUCE Braaied steak and Caesar Salad. Ingredients: For the steak/chops

1 steak of your choice (serves two, so double up if you will be feeding the family), or thick cut lamb chops 2 tbsp olive oil (for a steak massage) 2 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper 4 cloves garlic (crushed to keep the vampires at bay) A handful of fresh rosemary sprigs (for steak aromatherapy)

For the Caesar Salad: Why salad? Crisp lettuce in a salad is a perfect accompaniment to a flame-grilled steak. It is decadence meets freshness. 1 head of baby Romaine or gem lettuce (serves two )

Blue cheese or grated Parmesan cheese (for the less adventurous) Caesar dressing (store-bought or home-made as Caesar pleases) A handful of walnuts or pecan nuts

1 lemon Method Prepare the steak/chops:

Take your majestic Tomahawk steak (or chosen steak) out of the fridge and let it come to room temperature for about 30 minutes. This will help it to cook evenly. Preheat the braai to high heat. You want it as hot as possible. Brush the steak with olive oil (a little spa treatment) and season generously with salt, black pepper, crushed garlic and fresh rosemary. Let it soak up the flavours while you prepare the grill.

Sear the Steak: Place the seasoned Tomahawk steak on the hot grill. Flames are good here. Let it sear with a sizzle for about 2 to 3 minutes on each side, and try to get a nice deep brown char. Move to indirect:

Move the steak to the cooler side of the braai, away from the direct heat (indirect cooking) and put the lid on if the braai has one. Braai until the internal temperature reaches your desired level of doneness. Check the perfect steak tips for a guide on levels of doneness. *Caesar Salad Show-stopper:

While the steak rests, prepare the Caesar salad. Cut the baby lettuce in half, down the middle making sure to keep the root end intact, so it stays together. Rinse the leaves if needed. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese and salt and pepper. Drizzle with Caesar dressing and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Easy and cheesy. Time to serve: I like to slice the Tomahawk steak off the bone, and arrange half on a large plate. Coin toss for who gets the bone! Drizzle the chimichurri (recipe below) sauce over the steak, and serve it alongside the Caesar salad. Take a photo for the ‘gram and then serve while the steak is hot.

*CHIMICHURRI SAUCE Chimichurri Sauce Chimichurri is an Argentinian “after-cooking marinade”. Add to chops, steak, chicken, vegetables or seafood after braaing for a fresh, yet tangy flavour. For the Chimichurri Sauce:

1 cup fresh parsley leaves 1/4 cup fresh coriander leaves 4 cloves garlic (because garlic is life)

1/2 red onion 1 tsp red pepper flakes 2 tbs red wine vinegar

1/2 cup olive oil salt and pepper to taste Method:

Blend the fresh parsley, coriander, garlic, red onion, red pepper flakes, red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper in a food processor. Blend until it becomes a vibrant green sauce. Taste and adjust. Add more chilli for more bite. You are looking for a balance between the acidity and freshness from the herbs. *JACK DANIELS RIBS AND WINGS Jack Daniels Basted Ribs and Wings Ingredients

1 rack of pork, beef or lamb ribs, or 12 chicken wings ½ cup Jack Daniel's whiskey ½ cup barbecue sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced salt and pepper to taste Method

In a bowl, combine the Jack Daniel's whiskey, barbecue sauce, minced garlic, salt and pepper. Mix well. Place the meat in a large resealable plastic bag or a shallow dish. Pour the marinade over the meat, making sure it is well coated.

Seal the bag or cover the dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight for the best flavour. Preheat the braai to medium-high heat. Remove the ribs from the marinade and let any excess marinade drip off.

Place the meat on to the braai and cook until the desired level of doneness (ribs are better slow cooked) and the meat has a nice char. Baste the ribs with additional marinade during grilling for extra flavour. *BRAAIED ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

Braaied Rotisserie Chicken Nothing beats a juicy, smoky chicken done on the rotisserie. You need an attachment for the braai, but it is well worth the investment. Ingredients 2 whole chickens

salt and pepper smoked paprika olive oil

garlic powder Method Light a fire on one side of the braai (set up for indirect cooking). Meanwhile, rub the chicken in olive oil and the dry ingredients. The chicken will be very smoky, so keep the rub simple to accentuate the final smoky product.

Set the chicken up on the rotisserie and braai for about 45 minutes to an hour, with the lid on to capture the smoke – chicken should be served at 74 degrees at a minimum. *MAC & CHEESE BREAKFAST TIP CUPS This is a great way to use leftover mac n’ cheese, and turn it into a hearty load shedding proof breakfast.

Mac & Cheese Breakfast Tin Cups Ingredients: leftover mac & cheese (use your favourite recipe) 1 egg per cup

tomatoes, liquidised with herbs and garlic toppings – braaied sausage, bacon bits, hot sauce, more cheese, etc. Method

Light the camp fire and let it burn down to produce a good bed of hot coals. You want a small, controlled fire for cooking. Place the tin cup over the hot coals or on a grill grate above the fire. Add the cooked macaroni, some liquidised tomato, and crack an egg onto the top. Cover with foil and slow cook on the embers. Once the egg is cooked, uncover and add the toppings of your choice.

*BRAAIED APPLE AND CUSTARD SLICE Braaied Apple and Custard Slice Ingredients 4 apples, peeled and sliced

5 tbs butter 1 tbs brown sugar ½ tsp cinnamon

10g gelatine powder 1 litre custard 200g Tennis biscuits

Method Combine the apples, butter, brown sugar and cinnamon and heat on the braai. Once softened, remove from the pan and char the apple slices. Dissolve the gelatin in 3 tablespoons of cold water. Add to the custard and mix thoroughly.

Cover the base of a greased baking dish with crushed tennis biscuits. Add half the custard and refrigerate to set. Once done, add the apples in an even layer and cover with the remaining custard. Finish with another layer of crushed Tennis biscuits. Leave in the fridge to set, until ready to serve. *Yash Singh’s tips for the perfect steak on the braai: Sear on a hot grill. Most of these tips will also work for lamb chops.

*Choose the right steak: – The cut: Start with a high-quality cut of meat. My favourites include ribeye, Denver and sirloin with a good fat cap. My family loves fillet, but it does not have enough fat for me. – The breed: If it’s special occasion, try to find Black Angus. I find it to be richer and more flavourful than regular steak, but more affordable than Wagyu, which is great but not worth the price for most people.

– The age: If you can, go for an aged steak. There are two ways to age steak – dry aged, and wet aged. Wet aged involves ageing the steak in the bag, and it is a great option to develop some flavour while retaining moisture. Dry aged is when the meat is hung for about 30 days. This is the gold standard for me and nothing beats the flavour of a perfectly aged steak. *Season liberally, and refrigerate overnight: Season the steak generously with flaky salt and freshly ground black pepper on both sides. Don’t be shy with the salt. It enhances the steak’s flavour. Thicker cuts need a lot of salt. I then place the steak on a wire rack and leave it uncovered in the fridge. The rack will allow the cold fridge air to circulate around the steak. This will do two things. It will dry brine the meat, allowing the seasoning to penetrate the steak fully, resulting in more flavour. It will also allow the surface to dry, which helps a lot with getting that perfect sear.

*Let it come to room temperature: Before braaing, allow the steak to sit at room temperature for 30 to 60 minutes. This ensures even cooking throughout the steak. *Preheat the braai: Make sure the braai is well preheated. For searing, you want the highest heat possible. *The sear: Place the steak on the hot grill grates and let it sear for 2 to 3 minutes without moving it. This creates a beautiful crust and adds flavour through the Maillard reaction.

*Use a meat thermometer: Like blowing on candles, touching and poking steaks are a pre-Covid memory! And don’t get me started on cutting into steaks while they are still cooking. The best way to ensure the steak is cooked to your desired doneness, is by using a meat thermometer. Here are some temperature guidelines: * 52°C for rare,

* 57°C for medium-rare, * 63°C for medium, * 68°C for medium-well,

* 71°C for well-done (though I hope it does not come to this). I usually aim for 54°C and then let it rest, covered in foil. It will rise a few degrees while resting. I think a meat thermometer is a great investment and it will ensure perfect steaks. If you invest in cuts like Tomahawks, let’s not make any mistakes. *Rest the meat, then slice against the grain: After grilling, allow the steak to rest for 5 to 10 minutes on a cutting board. When you are ready to serve, slice the steak against the grain. This helps with tenderness.