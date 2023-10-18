RECIPES: Pantry hacks

Vegan celebrity chef Videhi Sivurusan shares recipes for a few pantry basics. *Garam Masala

Garam Masala (main pic) Freshly ground garam masala is one among my favourite go-to spice mixes. This warm aromatic blend adds flavour to curries, rice dishes, burgers and salads. In India, flavours differ from state to state hence the varieties. This is my South African version. Ingredients 1 tbs (15ml) coriander seeds

½ tbsp (7.5ml) cumin seeds 1 tsp (5ml) fennel seeds 1 tsp (5ml) cardamom pods

3 black cardamom pods ½ tsp (2.5ml) cloves 7 small bay leaves

2-star anise 2 x 5cm pieces cinnamon sticks 2 sprigs curry leaves

½ tsp (2.5ml) black peppercorns 5-8 mild dry red chillies ½ tsp (2.5ml) finely chopped nutmeg

pinch fenugreek seeds Method Heat a non-stick pan on medium heat. Add the spices and roast until fragrant.

Garam Masala (inset pic) Allow to cool and grind in a spice grinder. Store in an airtight container NOTE: Fry the spices individually if you double the quantities. *Masala Chai Spice Mix

Masala Chai Spice Mix Masala chai is made from fragrant, warm spices that are ground and typically added to tea. I have my own select secret blend of spices. * Cardamom, known as the queen of spices, has a variety of health benefits. It is known to be an antioxidant, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic. It adds fragrance and subtle sweetness to chai. * Cinnamon sticks is another warming spice with health benefits. It is known to manage type 2 diabetes, reduce cholesterol, blood pressure and inflammation. This flavoursome spice also acts as anti-bacterial and antiviral as well as anti-fungal and is loaded with antioxidants. It adds natural sweetness and warmth to tea.

* Cloves contain essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Some of the most powerful benefits of cloves is that it can regulate your hunger levels as well keep your blood sugar levels in check. It can also help with inflammation and protect against anti-ageing. They add depth and an earthy tone to the chai. * Black pepper is a powerhouse of antioxidants. It helps improve digestion and promote overall gut health. They add a little spice kick to the chai. * Nutmeg has been found to have antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties. It adds a slightly sweet as well as warm flavour to the chai.

Ingredients 1/4 cup (60ml) cardamom pods 1/4 cup (60ml) small pieces cinnamon sticks

1/2 tsp (2.5ml) black pepper 1/2 tsp (2.5ml) cloves 1/4 tsp nutmeg powder

1 tbs (15ml) ginger powder or whole ginger when boiling Method Using a pestle and mortar or spice grinder to grind to a fine powder. Store in an airtight bottle.

To make 2 cups of tea, bring one mug of water to a boil. Add tea bags or loose tea. I used rooibos. Brew for a few minutes. Now add one mug of almond or soy milk and 2 teaspoons of chai masala mix. Bring it to a boil and continue to brew until the tea is fragrant. Strain and serve hot.

NOTES: For a more intense chai masala mix, add 1 teaspoon each cloves and black pepper. I like to add one teaspoon of chai masala to one cup of tea. You may add more or less according to your preference. *Almond Milk Almond Milk Almond milk has a pleasant, nutty flavour and creamy texture that is somewhat similar to dairy milk. It is, therefore, a popular choice for vegans and those who are dairy intolerant. Even though almond milk is readily available in supermarkets, it is fairly easy to make. I have been making this for a while. All you need is some almonds, water and a liquidiser.

NOTE: Soaking time, overnight Yields: 900ml Ingredients

1 cup (250ml) (150-160g) almonds 4 cups cold water (1 litre) for liquidising 2-4 dates (optional) for sweetened almond milk

Straining cloth (cheese cloth or new T-shirt works well). Method Rinse the almonds thoroughly and soak in water overnight in the fridge.

After the almonds have soaked, discard the soaking water. Rinse them once again. Add the almonds to a blender with 500ml water. Blitz it. Add the balance of the water and blend for a few minutes. Place a colander over a big dish (big enough to hold about a litre of liquid). Place the cloth over the colander. Pour the mixture into the strainer.

Gather the cloth around the almond mixture and twist close. Squeeze and press with clean hands to extract as much almond milk as possible. Store the milk in a clean jar with an airtight lid. This should keep for about 3 to 4 days in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. *Vegan Parmesan Cheese

Vegan Parmesan Cheese Vegan Parmesan Cheese is flavourful, cheesy and delicious. It is also easy to make. You can add it to soups, stews and sauces for added flavour. Ingredients ½ cup (60g) raw cashew nuts

¼ cup (60ml) nutritional yeast powder ½ tsp garlic powder ½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp sea salt Method Add the ingredients toa food processor and pulse it until it reaches a fine consistency. Keep it in a sealable jar in the fridge. This will keep for weeks.