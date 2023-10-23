RECIPES: Tastes like take-out

Kim Bagley, a food blogger, shares easy to make chicken recipes. *Buffalo wings served with a blue cheese dipping sauce, onion rings and chips

1kg to 1.2kg wings cut into drums and flats 1 cup cake flour

½ cup maizena (corn flour) 1tsp onion powder 1tsp garlic powder

1tsp paprika 1tsp cayenne pepper a sprinkle of black pepper

salt to taste 1tsp BBQ spice 1 bottle of Spur Durky Sauce

Method Mix all of the above together and dust the wings. Deep fry on high heat until crispy and golden brown. Remove from the heat and drain the excess oil on paper towel. Pour the Spur Durky Sauce (@spursauces ) and cover each piece evenly. For the blue cheese dipping sauce

100g blue cheese 1½ cup plain yoghurt 1 cup sour cream

2 tbs chopped chives juice of a ¼ lemon salt to taste (optional) - blue cheese is a bit salty so taste before adding

Beat the above mentioned ingredients together until smooth and creamy. For the onion rings 1 cup buttermilk

2 onions, sliced thinly into rings ½cup (125ml) cake flour ½cup (125ml) corn flour

5ml paprika salt and pepper 5ml sugar

oil for frying Method: Soak the onion rings in butter milk for an hour. Mix the flour with the spices.

Add the onions from the butter milk and dust in flour. Deep fry on high heat until crispy and golden. Salt immediately after you remove. * NOTE: Deep fry frozen chips. I prefer to use McCain frozen chips *Chicken and Cheese Prego Burger

Chicken & Cheese Prego Burger Ingredients 2 chicken fillets per bun 1 tsp Cajun Spice

1 tsp paprika 1 tsp cayenne pepper 1 tsp chicken spice

Juice of a ¼ lemon Salt to taste Oil for frying

Minnies Prego Sauce 1 tbs mayonnaise per bun 2 sliced cheese per bun

Tomato Lettuce Burger buns

Method Pound the chicken fillets until they’re even. Mix the spices together with lemon juice to make a marinade.

Season the chicken with the marinade and allow it to rest at room temperature for 20 minutes. Add oil to pan and shallow fry the chicken fillets on medium heat for about 6 to 7 minutes on each side, depending on the size of the fillets. Remove the chicken and add the sliced cheese.

Toast the buns in a pan. Assemble the burger by adding mayonnaise to the base of the bun, lettuce tomatoes, chicken with cheese and Prego sauce. Add another chicken fillet and top it off with lettuce and tomato.

Serve with fries. *Buttermilk Crispy Fried Chicken Buttermilk Crispy Fried Chicken, with Mac & Cheese For the marinade

8 to 10 chicken pieces 2 cups buttermilk ¼ cup Sriracha sauce ( or hot sauce of choice), optional

salt to taste *Remove skin from the chicken. Marinade all the ingredients together and refrigerate overnight or for at least 4 hours. For the coating

2 cups cake flour 2 tsp baking powder ½ cup cornflour

1 tsp garlic powder 1tsp paprika 1 tsp lemon and herbs spice

1 tsp cayenne pepper ground black pepper salt to taste

Method Mix all the ingredients for the coating together. Take the chicken out of the fridge and allow it to stand for 30 minutes at room temperature. Heat 1 litre of oil in deep pot or deep fryer. Dip the marinated chicken pieces into the flour mixture, making sure it is evenly covered.

Dust off the excess flour. Turn the heat down to medium. Add the chicken pieces and deep fry on medium heat for 12 to 15 minutes, depending on the size of the chicken pieces, or until golden brown. Remove and drain on a paper towel or drip tray to remove excess oil. Serve hot with sides of your choice.

*Chicken and Prawn Bunny Chow Chicken and Prawn Bunny Chow Ingredients 1kg deveined prawns (keep heads aside)

500g chicken breast, cubed 2 bay leaves 2 star anise

3 sticks cinnamon 1 onion, chopped 2 chillies, slit (optional)

½ tsp garam masala ½ tsp dhania spice ½ tsp jeera spice

½ tsp turmeric powder 1 tbs fish masala 2 tbs chilli powder (mixed masala)

1 sprig curry leaf 2 jam tomatoes, grated 4 tbs tomato purée

1 tbs garlic and ginger paste Salt to taste Water when needed

Dhania for garnish Method: Add the oil to a pot and add all the whole spices. Sauté for 2 minutes.

Add the onions and chillies, and sauté until partially brown. Add the ground spices and tomatoes followed by the garlic and ginger, tomatoes, tomato puree and curry leaves. Add a dash of water and braise for 15 minutes. Add salt to taste. Then, add the chicken and prawn heads. Cook for 20 minutes.

Add the prawns and cook until they are soft, about 5 to 6 minutes. Garnish with dhania. Cut unsliced bread into ¼ or ⅓. Remove the middle and add the curry.