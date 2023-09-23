‘Run For Your Life 3’ drives franchise forward

FILM-MAKER Kumaran Naidu will release Run For Your Life 3: The India Connection soon. The film is part of his Run movie franchise.

Naidu said: “Run For Your Life 3 lives in the franchise of the Run universe, but it is no direct continuation of any film. References are made to part one and some of the favourite characters return to provide more entertainment. It is also to establish newer characters to drive the franchise forward.” Naidu said the movie had an ensemble cast. “A few of the actors are from India. It is meant to be an international collaboration. Some of the actors people can look forward to seeing are Akrum Amod and Jonathan ‘Tiger’ Naidoo. This film was also meant to showcase new talent. There are a number of social media influencers. The artists to look forward to are Kaelin Naidoo, Zyhaan Khan, Georgina Mae Moses and Zakiah Ebrahim.”

Naidu said he planned on making a third part to the film series, but timing was the issue. “After the successful release and a great reception of The Good The Old And The Greedy, I realised it was time to revisit the Run franchise. I decided on making the film in Johannesburg, so I had to evaluate how to do that. It’s not as easy as making a film in Durban. Johannesburg was extremely challenging. We, however, managed to make it happen and now, we have a formulae of completing a film in Johannesburg with ease. “I started the story in 2020. The script was ready in 2022. We started shooting in 2022, but we had to shut down for a bit due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This created problems for the schedule and the availability of cast members, so shooting was prolonged, instead of being able to finish within 30 days.”

He said they were in negotiations for the Run For Your Life 3’s release. “It will release first in cinema, then to broadcast TV, and then on the normal streaming platforms.” Naidu said his family had a history in film. His grandfather, Vadaraj Naidu, started out as a projectionist. His father, Daya Naidu, owned video stores and cinemas, specialising in importing Indian films. Today, Naidu tells stories from the Indian community.

“I was born into the film business and I think, as a child, I watched more than enough films than the regular child at the time. I was fascinated by films and always wondered how they achieved certain things. My curiosity peaked in 1982, when I watched the first Superman film with Christopher Reeve. It blew my mind watching a man flying. “I didn’t want to make films, but it seemed like it would be a lot of fun to be involved in making one. Nobody wanted to give me the opportunity to be part of a film set, and there were not many opportunities in the first place. I decided to give myself the opportunity and decided to make my own film, so I could enjoy the experience.” As an independent film-maker, Kumaran said it was his passion and a sense of community that motivated him to make films.