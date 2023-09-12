Showcase of Durban’s diverse dance scene returns

THE annual dance extravaganza, Shall We Dance is back at the Playhouse Opera from September 15 to 17. The showcase spotlights Durban’s diverse dance scene.

The dance styles that will be featured include ballroom, Latin American, traditional and contemporary ballet, Irish, tap, Spanish and Bollywood. Divaksha Jinabhai, 26, an audiologist, is a part-time performer at the Rudra Dance Theatre. She said they were honoured to perform once again at this year’s production. “We intend on showcasing the heart and soul of Bollywood and all that Indian culture has to offer. The audience can expect our performances to be nothing less than vibrant, colourful and expressive,” said Jinabhai.

She said the Rudra Dance Theatre was founded by Pavishen Paideya in 2017, to create, sustain and grow a dance company, particularly in the Indian South African dance industry. “It takes passion, courage, faith, talent and hard work. As a part-time performer, these are the qualities that my colleagues, students and I look up to in Pavishen. He strives to not only nurture young upcoming dancers and provide local performers with job opportunities, but also create a platform that represents our rich Indian culture through a display of various dance forms.” Jinabhai said that since the Covid-19 pandemic, artists have taken financial strain, leaving many of them with no choice but to resort to alternate job opportunities outside the industry.

“The arts industry is a catalyst for education, where individuals from various backgrounds come together to express themselves and their culture through song, dance and poetry. We live in a country where we take pride in forming part of a rainbow nation. As a young artist, I hope that our community will breathe life into South African arts and culture with their continued support towards local productions.” The “Shall We Dance” showcase marks its 29th year and is presented by the South African Dance Teachers’ Association. Guest artists are Cape Town’s Keanan McClune and Chantelle Le Roux. They are the undefeated South African amateur, ballroom and Latin couple. They will represent South Africa at the World Championships next month in Germany.