South African attorney makes the Haut Monde Mrs India worldwide finals

Natasha Mohunlal, a Johannesburg-based attorney, will compete in the Haut Monde Mrs India worldwide contest in Dubai next week. “I wanted to participate in pageants when I was younger, but my father never allowed me to. Now that I am well established in my career and married with two kids, he is more supportive," said Mohunlal, 42.

She is an intellectual property attorney and the managing director of Natasha Mohunlal and Associates Inc. Mohunlal said she was one of 125 finalists. “When I saw the Haut Monde advertisement on Facebook, I immediately enquired. I was asked to submit a photograph of myself and register to enter. A few months later, I was told I had been successful as a finalist."

She said if she won the pageant, she would use the platform to empower other women. Mohunlal said balancing her professional commitments as an attorney with her roles as a mother and wife were challenging and rewarding. "I have a supportive spouse and mother who understand the demands of my career are essential. We work together as a team to meet our family’s needs and thrive in our respective roles. Their presence reinforces the importance of family support in achieving goals and maintaining a healthy work-life balance."