The dance of marriage

Phindile and Monwabisi Grootboom, relationship and marriage coaches, will host their marriage seminar, The Marriage Dance with Mo and Phindi, at The Globe at Suncoast on February 17 at 7pm. The event is a combination of professional dance routines narrated by the couple.

Phindile said she and Monwabisi have known each other for 19 years and have been married for 18 of those years. “We decided to resign from our careers to focus on families, especially marriages, because we believe it’s our life calling. This is a ministry to us and our shared mission in life,” said Phindile. They have been working with couples part time since 2011. The Grootbooms conduct sessions and consult with a wide range of both married couples for post-marital counselling and engaged couples for pre-marital coaching.

They have also authored a number of books on the topic and produce television content, Mo & Phindi TV, where they mostly produce personal and family-empowerment content. Phindile said there were many challenges facing marriage today. “If we were to take the number one reason for divorce according to a recent national study by Maurice Phillips Wisenberg Attorneys in Cape Town, the lack of communication is number one. It is followed closely by abuse and infidelity.

“However, our opinion is that marriage’s biggest threat is having two people that simply got married without an understanding of why they are even together other than pressures from family or that they are of the right age. Even worse, that they are in love. There is a deep and spiritual meaning to why marriage even exists than social pressures and personal circumstances.” Monwabisi said The Marriage Dance was a concept they wrote four years ago when they were invited by Metro FM to speak at at an event. “Our theme was, ‘It takes two to tango’. Our research landed us into what we now call The Marriage Dance. It is a marriage seminar fused with dance performances. The concept is meant to use dance principles to explain marriage.