Fighting to keep his dream of one day becoming a chef, Chatsworth's Kenton Govender shows off his dedication to building his skills in the field. Picture: Sibusiso Ndlovu/African News Agency/ANA

EVERY DAY Kenton Govender gets up and sees others moving out of their parents’ homes, buying houses or cars, and starting families, and he often questions what will become of himself. For Govender, 29, having a mental disability has become a stumbling block towards securing a job. He believes prospective employers are apprehensive about giving him a chance due to his condition.

He is diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), for which he is receiving treatment.

Twelve years ago, Govender’s story featured in POST. At that stage, he was 17 and determined to get a chef qualification through a culinary school - despite his diagnosis.

But due to the condition, he was unable to do written entry exams, but he persevered and managed to achieve a basic culinary qualification.

Three years have, however, passed, and even with this qualification, Govender is still battling to find a job in this field.

“As soon as they hear Kenton is ADHD and on medication, attitudes change,” explained his mother, Venie.

“I wrote to everyone I could and eventually found a course at the Thekwini FET College where he has worked hard to get a certificate for culinary arts in food preparation and cookery under their special needs inclusive programme. Kenton completed the programme and did two sets of in-service training at two Durban hotels.

“But since then, it has been a struggle to find him a cheffing job. I’m a professional nurse, with 30 years experience, and I know what it is to struggle and work your way from the bottom to earn your keep.

“We are not asking for handouts. We have put two of our older children through school - one is a successful IT professional and the other, a successful magistrate.

“We paid close on R27000 for Kenton’s college fees. We now just want our son to have a fair chance at working in his dream career as a chef, so he can be independent in life.”

She said her dream was for Govender to become self-sufficient.

“When Kenton’s dad (Tony) and I pass on, we want him to stand on his own and be able to care for himself. I know he (Govender) worries about being a burden. Just the other day, he said he does not want to worry us, or akka and anna (his brother and sister). But I know he will not be a burden. He just needs a chance.”

Govender believes his condition wards companies off from hiring him.

“My mental disability is disclosed on my CV and I think they fear I will get hurt on the job. They may see me as a risk But if we are not given a chance, how will they know what we are capable of? How will we grow towards being independent?” he asked.

He said when he prepared meals in the kitchen, he felt he could achieve anything.

“My challenge with my condition is that I can only do one task at a time. I struggle when I have three or four chefs giving me different instructions at the same time. My best fit is to work under one chef . . . There’s a saying that goes ‘you have to work like a dog to live like a king’.

“I’m not afraid to work hard. I don’t expect to be handed a top job. I’m not asking for handouts. All I’m asking for is a chance to prove my worth in the kitchen.”

[email protected]