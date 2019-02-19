Salman Khan. Picture: Instagram

AFTER Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath Saath Hain, film-maker Sooraj Bharjatya has confirmed a new project with his favourite actor, Salman Khan. Khan is currently shooting for Bharat with Katrina Kaif.

Rising new star Kartik Aaryan is shooting for his new project, Luka Chuppi, with Kriti Sanon. Aaryan has been signed to play the husband for the drama Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Bhumi Pednekar will play his wife in the tale of extramarital affairs, while Ananya Pandey will play the other woman.

Pandey makes her lead role debut in Student of the Year 2 (in May this year).

Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra are set to clash at the box office on May 17.

Devgn will be seen in the comedy caper De De Pyar De alongside Rakul Preet and Tabu, while Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, the team that worked together on Hasee Toh Phasee, will star in Jabariya Jodi, which will be released on the same day.

Hrithik Roshan fans will be delighted with his upcoming projects. He will first play a maths genius in Super 30 later this year.

Then there are two other exciting projects to look out for.

Roshan is currently shooting for a new Yash Raj production for which he has teamed up with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. And he is set to reunite with his dad, Rakesh, for the next instalment of the superhero franchise Krrish.

Set to continue his hugely successful dream run at the box office, Varun Dhawan and his film-maker father, David, are to recreate the number-one franchise that included hits like Hero No 1, Biwi No 1 and Coolie No 1.

The father and son have confirmed a remake of Coolie No 1. Varun will next be seen in the multi-starrer Kalank.

* Bunseelal is the founder of Star Attraction and the official representative of Colors TV in South Africa. He is also a movie critic and presenter of the ‘Breakfast Show’ on Eastwave Radio. Write to him at [email protected]



