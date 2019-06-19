Mala Naidoo Picture: Supplied

AFTER being diagnosed with multiple diseases, one would expect a person to be too physically and emotionally drained to fight on, but not Mala Naidoo. Over the years, the biomedical research scientist was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, fibromyalgia and depression.

She could have thrown in the towel, but chose to fight and pen a book to motivate others to do the same.

Her self-help book, A Flaming Challenge, was recently launched in Durban and is aimed at patients tormented by stress and those battling chronic disease and autoimmune conditions.

“A Flaming Challenge is a book about looking for answers within, when the world on the outside is crumbling,” explained Naidoo.

“The first part of the book elucidates how I dealt with the many challenges in my life and the second part demystifies the science behind reversing incurable conditions.”

Naidoo said her diagnosis “robbed” her of her functionality.

“It robbed me of my social life, my independence, and my self-esteem, and it placed my marriage on the rocks. No medication worked. All of my doctors said my problem was insurmountable I have multiple incurable conditions.

“However, applying my research knowledge of biochemistry and quantum physics and healing modalities like Indian classical music, meditation, visualisations, conscious breathing, gratitude therapy, and correct eating - and an incredible amount of trust and discipline - I was able to reverse all my symptoms.

“Filled with joy, I felt the world needed to hear this. Hence, A Flaming Challenge was born.”

She added that she hoped to inspire others to realise that life never punishes us. “It is in our struggles that we find our greatest strengths.

“When we move away from entitlement and anger and into a state of deep gratitude, we manifest miracles in our lives.

“When medical science says we have an incurable disease, don’t give up because incurable means we need to go in to make it curable. Meditation cannot be found in a capsule.

“A change in lifestyle cannot be found in a capsule. A Flaming Challenge has been written for every person out there who believes in themselves and is ready to take responsibility for their physical and emotional wellness.”

Asked what was the lowest emotional point in her journey, Naidoo said: “It was hearing my neurologist say, ‘Mrs Naidoo, your brain has so many lesions and you have so many persistent symptoms with your multiple autoimmune diagnoses, you are probably going to need a wheelchair from this point onwards’ I was devastated. I was so ill, that it surprised me every time I opened my eyes that I was still alive.

“Once the tears subsided, I listened to the inner voice that prompted me to do something different. I used my body as the laboratory and changed my thoughts, my actions and the foods that were making me ill.

“Most important, I adopted an attitude of deep gratitude.

“Being thankful for what I did have in spite of the severe pain, lifted the depression and ignited the healing.”

Naidoo is a biomedical research scientist with a master’s degree in chemical pathology from the Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

She is an internationally-qualified resonance re-patterning practitioner and describes herself as one who is “celebrating life as a research scientist and wellness motivational speaker with a passion for neurobiology and quantum physics”.

* A Flaming Challenge is available at all major book stores, including Exclusive books, Bargain Books, and online at Loot.co.za

[email protected]