With youth unemployment in KwaZulu-Natal on the increase, many young people are concerned about the future.

Durban - FOR more than four years, a young graduate has tirelessly pushed to get her foot in the IT door - and for four years she has failed. Having spent tens of thousands of rand to earn a qualification in network engineering, she now waits patiently for a prospective employer to give her good news.

Deleen Pillay, 22, of Newlands West, said her parents earned a meagre income and had made sacrifices to send her to college. She felt she had let them down.

“They had such high expectations for me and here I am, sitting at home not contributing financially,” said Pillay, who added that she continued to register her details on recruiting websites.

“I think I have applied for more than 100 jobs over the past four years.”

Pillay is one of 6.1 million unemployed South Africans. She is also part of the 53% of unemployed youth and 23% of youth in KwaZulu-Natal, which is among the highest in the world.

With the unemployment rate at 27.1%, she does not know what her future holds.

According to Stats SA’s fourth quarterly Labour Force Survey for 2018, released two months ago, the number of discouraged work-seekers increased by 108 000.

Chief labour statistician Malerato Mosiane said that while the official unemployment rate had decreased by 0.4% at national level, the rate increased in two of the nine provinces - KZN, up by 2.6%, and the Eastern Cape, up by 0.5%.

However, economist Erwin Rode said that with the high unemployment rate, especially in Durban and Johannesburg, the job market was generally completely saturated.

He said that job prospects were grim for the next few years, given the “serious fiscal constraints and massive emigration of our top brains”.

“It would be a good start if the government were to change its policy of making the top echelons of society feel unwelcome.”

Rode added that access to jobs was not the problem, but the lack of job opportunities through too few entrepreneurs was the constraint.

“South Africa represents an inverted pyramid, where a few taxpayers and entrepreneurs must support an overwhelming number of fellow citizens. As a minimum, the long-term imperative is better education and training for the next many generations.

“Less emphasis on university education and more emphasis on vocational training, as in Germany, would also help, but this would require a complete re-think of our educational policies and an overhaul of our teachers corps. The latter is not going to be easy.”

Asked what would happen if unemployed graduates continued to venture to other countries for work, he said: “Over the past half century, there has been a move worldwide towards the so-called knowledge economy.

“Thus, brains are becoming more and more crucial for economic growth and menial jobs are getting scarcer. By making our best-educated and best-trained people feel unwelcome, we are shooting ourselves in the foot.”

