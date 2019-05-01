For Kerolin Govender, holding on to tradition and culture is important in developing one’s art.

LA LUCIA resident Kerolin Govender is passionate about culture and keeping it relevant. He recently debuted his album, titled Jivanmukta Our Soul Journey.

He said his passion for the art started at age 4. By the time he reached 14, his parents realised his potential and passion for traditional arts, prompting them to send him to study under Shri Magantharen Balakisten.

“My passion for traditional music stems from the spiritual contributions music has on an individual and how music can transform one from a state of sadness to complete joy and peace.

“This, for me, is the main reason I enjoy music. Music is like a painting. The singer has a blank canvas and envisions the piece of art he wishes to paint. After all, art is from the heart.”

Govender spent five years in Bangalore, India, completing his Bachelor of Architecture degree at Visvesvaraya Technological University.

This also gave him the opportunity to further his Carnatic music journey under the direction of Dr L Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurthy at the Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts.

Govender believes that holding on to tradition and culture is important in developing one’s art - in his case, music.

“It is important for young artists coming up the ranks to hold on to and incorporate their culture into the music, because their cultural background and identity will live through future generations due to their propagation and acknowledgement of it.

“Our roots in music come from the basis of our cultural background, and therefore incorporating it in our music, will share with the world beauty, diversity and its uniqueness.”

