Rescue Paramedics airlifting one of the men that survived the drowning in Isipingo Beach. (Pic: ER24)

Durban - The two men who drowned in Isipingo Beach on Tuesday have been identified as Abdul Latif and Wayne Christopher. The third person is critical in hospital.

The men had been swimming near the Tiger Rocks swimming pool when the tragedy unfolded.

According to Shawn Herbst Netcare 911 Media Liaison Officer the men are believed to be between the ages of between 37 and 47.

"It appears they got into some difficulty and were swept out to sea. When paramedics got to the scene, they immediately jumped into the water with their equipment and pulled them out."

"Sadly two of the men showed no signs of life and were declared dead at the scene. The third man was in a critical condition as he sustained serious injuries.

"He was treated on scene by an Advanced life support paramedic who initiated a CPR. The patient was stabilized and airlifted to Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital by the AMS Medical Helicopter for further treatment," he said.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said an inquest docket has been opened.

"The members of the Durban Search and Rescue and Metro Police Search and Rescue were called out to recover the bodies of two men aged 37 and 47. The two bodies were found from tiger Rocks Beach, Isipingo. The third victim aged 40 years was airlifted to the hospital for medical attention. An inquest docket was opened for investigation at Isipingo SAPS."

eThekwini Municipality's Acting Head of Communication Mandla Nsele confirmed the drowning and subsequently issued a warning to people swimming at local beaches.

"We would like to remind bathers not to swim at non-bathing beaches or non-designated areas as that is dangerous and prohibited."

POST