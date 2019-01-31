South African diplomat Anil Sooklal, right, received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award from Indian President Ram Nath Kovind. Picture: Supplied

Durban - DURING India’s 70th anniversary Republic Day celebrations, several South Africans were honoured for their contributions to the community and country. Diplomat Anil Sooklal was acknowledged for his strides in strengthening the ties between South Africa and India.

He received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award in Varanasi, in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

It is the highest honour conferred by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, as part of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Conventions.

The event, held last week, acknowledges the work of non-resident Indians, persons of Indian origin or an organisation.

Sooklal, a deputy director-general at the Department of International Relations and Co-operation, said: “It is a privilege to be associated with India and having developed and shared such a long relationship. This award is a culmination of my lifelong interest and work on relations between India and South Africa.

“Furthermore, South Africa and India enjoy historical relations, so my goal is to continue to build and strengthen relations.”

He added that he would deliver lectures before returning to South Africa on Monday.

Swami Saradaprabhananda, of the Ramakrishna Mission in Phoenix, received the award on behalf of the non-profit organisation for its 75-year long contribution towards community and social upliftment as well as its role in building closer ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan received the Padma Bhushan award, one of the highest civilian honours of India, for distinguished service of higher order, in the field of public affairs.

