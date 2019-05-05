Varun Dhawan in Kalank

ONE of the most awaited Bollywood films this year, Kalank, is the fruition of a long-abandoned dream project of the filmmaker, Yash Johar. His son, Karan Johar, pulls out all the stops in making this dream a modern-day reality, with Abhishek Varman as its creative head.

Plot: Roop (Alia Bhatt) is forced into a marriage with Dev Chaudhry (Aditya Roy Kapur). While living the unsatisfactory life of a young married woman, Roop finds solace in the arms of the ironsmith, Zafar (Varun Dhawan). Zafar and Roop’s love story is placed at the centre of the widespread tension between Hindus and Muslims during the pre-partition era of India and Pakistan.

Critical Overview: The story celebrates eternal love against a contemporary 1940s backdrop. Everything here is larger than life. The production is grand scale, opulent and a treat to the senses. Even the downtown “kothas” and war-ravaged streets are intricately decorated with detail. The treatment is similar to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s cinematic vision. It’s easy to spot the inspiration in Varman’s work, right from the opening song sequence featuring Alia Bhatt to the large-scale sets and detailed costumes.

Furthermore, the film’s narrative is slow-paced and often deliberately lags to fit in an unnecessary song sequence.

The misfit scenarios includes First Class, Aira Gaira and a CG bull fight.

This is a result of poor writing in parts, and the problematic screenplay prevents Kalank from being labelled a “masterpiece” despite having many qualifying elements to make it an epic.

The entire ensemble is in superb acting form.

Accomplished actors deliver dialogue written in poetic prose giving their performances a theatrical feel.

A special mention of Varun-Alia, who bring a fiercely burning passion to the narrative, which is loaded with drama.

Verdict: A visually entrancing collective of old and new Bollywood in its most immodest artistic form.

Watch out for the riveting, shocking and tragedy-soaked climax.

It’s sure to make you take home the sentiment exchanged between the love-lorn characters.

* Sookhun is a popular Lotus FM personality with a 20-year history of working in the entertainment industry. You can follow him on Instagram, @im_varshan; Facebook and Twitter, @varshansookhun