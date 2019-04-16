The cast of Kandasamys: The Wedding. Picture: Supplied

Durban - Kandasamys: The Wedding, a local movie directed by Jayan Moodley will open in 41 cinemas around South Africa on Thursday, April 18. The sequel Keeping up with the Kandasamys, which was South Africa’s number one movie at the box office in 2017, is opening a day earlier than usually scheduled releases, due to the unprecedented demand from the movie’s fans, and in time for the holiday weekend.

The family comedy Jailoshini Naidoo, Maeshni Naicker, Koobeshen Naidoo, Yugan Naidoo, Mishqah Parthiephal, Madhushan Singh and Mariam Bassa.

Scripted by the dynamic writing duo Rory Booth and director / co-producer Jayan Moodley this highly entertaining and hilarious Kandasamys: The Wedding is South Africa’s very own big fat Indian Wedding, packed with colour, character and comedy.

Centred around the forthcoming wedding of Jodi and Prishen (Mishqah Parthiephal and Madhushan Singh), the mothers Jennifer Kandasamy (Jailoshini Naidoo) and Shanthi Naidoo (Maeshni Naicker) try to push their own agendas for the “big day”.

Keeping up with the Kandasamys took local audiences by storm when it released in 2017 becoming SA’s number 1 film in 2017 earning a massive R 16.3 million at the Box Office with a 12-week run in cinemas.

“We cannot thank our audiences enough for their incredible support. Keeping Up With The Kandasamys drew thousands of patrons to cinemas nationally, and while it was a story out of Chatsworth, it’s universal appeal was enjoyed by the greater South African audience which was wonderful to see.

"As a filmmaker you want your film to have that reach and for your audience to identify with it. I really think that Kandasamys: The Wedding will again speak to people. We have a phenomenal cast who bring this story to life. The pictures are beautiful, the story is entertaining, full of vibrancy and fun, it will make you laugh and it will make you cry. There’s something in it for everyone.”

