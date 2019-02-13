Kangana Ranaut making headlines again!

Bollywood - KANGANA Ranaut continues to dominate headlines. Her ambitious epic, Manikarnika, opened to critical and commercial success.

The powerhouse actress has been lavished with praise for her towering performance as the Queen of Jhansi.

However, she has faced a backlash from the initial director, Krish, who claimed she was taking undue credit as the director, claiming that she only worked on 30% of the project.

The actress, however, claims she played the director’s role for 70% of the movie after the producers expressed their unhappiness with the work done by Krish.

Also joining the sharp criticism is actress Mishti Chakrvarty, who claims she was unhappy with the way her role turned out.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the actress said that to glorify yourself, one did not need to put others down.

“If you are great, you will stand out in the crowd. If, however, you don’t have the confidence in yourself, then you just want it all by yourself. That is how I look at it. I am not judging anyone over here.

“I am not talking about Kangana or Vidya. But then I have seen Vidya Balan. There may be 10 women around her but she still stands out in the crowd. She never tried to chop off anybody’s character. She didn’t need to,” she reportedly said.

Ranaut was also involved in a war of words with actor Sonu Sood, who walked out of the project and was replaced by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayubb.

Unfazed by the controversy, the national award-winning actress had taken a skiing holiday to the Swiss Alps.

After assisting on movies like Raavan and Chak De India, Karan Kashyap is set to make his directorial debut in the comedy Sab Kushal Mangal.

The film will also mark the debut of two star kids - Priyanka Sharma, the son of Padmini Kolhapure, and Riva Kishan, the daughter of actor Ravi Kishan.

The movie also features Akshaye Khanna in a lead role.

One of the most talented couples of Bollywood is set to reunite on screen. Ajay Devgn and Kajol will play husband and wife for the grandly mounted Tanaaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The period drama traces the life of the fearless warrior Tanaaji Malusare. The couple have been appreciated for their work in Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, Ishq and U Me Aur Hum.

Anil Kapoor has a busy few weeks ahead with some big releases lined up.

First, he teams up with daughter Sonam Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkumar Rao for the unexpected romance, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, that releases this weekend.

Then Kapoor reunites with the blockbuster queen Madhuri Dixit, together with Ajay Devgn, Ritesh Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey and Arshad Warsi for the eagerly awaited comedy caper Total Dhamaal that releases on February 22.

Kapoor and Dixit have worked together in numerous movies like Beta, Ram Lakhan, Pukar, Parinda and Khel.

* Bunseelal is founder of Star Attraction and the official representative of Colors TV in South Africa. He is also a movie critic and presenter of the Breakfast Show on Eastwave Radio. Write to him at [email protected]

