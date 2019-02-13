Durban - The cricket fraternity in KwaZulu-Natal is mourning the death of two players killed in a car crash at the weekend. Terrence Govender and Trishan Reuben, members of the provincial deaf cricket side, were returning from a match on Sunday when the accident happened, said KZN cricket in a statement.

“We have lost two fine young gentlemen at such a young age,” said Steven Gertenbach, the chairman of the KwaZulu-Natal Deaf Cricket Association.

“This is a tragedy beyond words and we hope that their families, colleagues and team mates in the deaf cricket community draw comfort from the fact that they were loved, admired and respected throughout the community and on the cricket field,” he added.

KwaZulu-Natal Cricket Union’s CEO Heinrich Strydom described the men as two enthusiastic young cricketers

"This tragedy has shaken the entire cricket community in this province,” said KwaZulu-Natal Cricket Union’s CEO Heinrich Strydom.

