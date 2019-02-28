WHEN M-Net announced who South Africa’s hottest bachelor was for the local run of the hit international reality TV series The Bachelor, many wanted to know who would be brave enough to fight for his heart on the public platform. That moment came when the show was broadcast on Valentine’s Day when South Africa got to meet the 25 women vying to be dreamboat Lee Thompson’s pick.

Four “desi girls” from KZN made the cut and this was quickly narrowed down to just two of them last Thursday.

POST caught up with the remaining two to find out more about who they are and their search for “the one” through this reality tv show - the latest episode of which airs tonight:

* America Gopie, 25, attorney/office manageress/in house legal advisor





Born and raised: Dundee.

Currently reside: Pietermaritzburg.

When you first heard of The Bachelor SA, your first thought was: I heard of The Bachelor from a really good friend in Dundee and she was super adamant I enter. I must say, at first I didn’t take it seriously because it’s The Bachelor.

Primary reason for entering: I love being in love. One needs love as much as one needs air to breathe.

What puts you on a better footing in terms of winning the heart of SA’s bachelor: I’m an avid believer in opening your heart to life’s endless opportunities. I’m the most positive individual one could meet, so hopefully, the bachelor matches the energy I exude and who knows, the rest could be history.

* Annalene Maduram, 29, works in accountancy





Born and raised: Durban

Currently reside: Sandton, Johannesburg

When you first heard of The Bachelor SA, your first thought was: I must watch this show, it’s going to be very interesting.

Primary reason for entering: To get my sister a rose when they hosted The Bachelor SA activations in Johannesburg. I never thought I’d actually be on the show.

What puts you on a better footing in terms of winning the heart of SA’s bachelor: It really all depends on what the bachelor is looking for in a woman. What I do bring to the table is loyalty, love, friendship, romance and laughs.

* The Bachelor is broadcast on Thursdays at 7pm on M-Net 101

[email protected]



