The team behind CannaCon KZN from left is Krithi Thaver, David Gruler, Anthony Molgora and Matt Bower at the convention launch.

Durban - For the first time ever in Africa, cannabis entrepreneurs will have the chance to come together to showcase their products and trade, via the inaugural KZN Cannabis Convention to take place in May. Also known as CannaCon KZN, the convention will take place from May 3 until May 5 at the Northwood Crusaders Sports Club in Durban North.

The convention will provide a platform for companies or individuals who are involved in the burgeoning cannabis and hemp industry to network.

Organisers confirmed that the convention is done within legal parameters and will not feature the selling of raw cannabis.

On the menu though will be daily medical talks as well as cannabis exhibitions by Holy Smoke Seeds, Holistic Releaf, Gro Hyrdo, Cannamart and Canna Culture.

CannaCon KZN said it understood that the cannabis and hemp industry is in its formative stages, and said the inaugural event in KZN has a limited number of stalls available for potential exhibitors to participate.

Krithi Thaver who is the exhibition director as well as the founder of Canna Culture and chair of the KZN branch of the Cannabis Development Council of SA said such an event was overdue in KZN.

"We need to highlight Cannabis in a positive way as opposed to the negative stigma as it has had in the past."

May 3 is said to be for stakeholders and trade only, but members of the public may attend on Saturday, May 4 between 10am to 10pm and Sunday, May 5 between 10 am to 5 pm.

No under 18’s are allowed.

Interested exhibitors / sponsors or lecturers who would like to be involved with CannaCon KZN may email: [email protected] or [email protected] with the subject line – CannaCon KZN 2019.

