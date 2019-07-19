DA leader Mmusi Maimane Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Letter: THE DA least expected the emergence of the EFF into the political space. If the DA does not do some introspection, it will soon become an irrelevant party.

Statistics SA reported that whites make up 8.9% of our population, so if every one of them votes for the DA it will still remain far short of coming anywhere near the ANC.

Silly (John) Steenhuisen reminds me of Cyril Ramaphosa when he believes he can remove Parliament’s “problematic” ANC members.

How, with only 24% in Parliament?

It seems that whites in the DA are content with just remaining an opposition party and are petrified of embracing black supporters.

They know they will never be able to support black empowerment or the redress of apartheid-created inequalities.

It chooses Mmusi Maimane, puts a crown on him and makes him believe he is the leader.

Then it replicates this in the provinces.

In KwaZulu-Natal, it appoints Zwakele Mncwango and in Western Cape Bongikosi Madikizela. In all of these cases, they are closely watched and controlled by the white “baas”.

Nationally, it is James Selfe, in KwaZulu-Natal it is Francois Rodgers, and in the Western Cape, it is Anton Bredell.

These are the real leaders of the DA and their puppets are the chosen blacks.

The DA went as far as appointing Anton Wilde as premier in the Western Cape and not the black provincial leader.

It continues to use blacks only to win votes. It appears that the DA feels that blacks are not good enough to occupy government positions.

How long can the DA think it can hoodwink blacks?

Those who cannot see through the shrewd tactics of their white masters are the enemy of our struggle to free ourselves from the shackles of apartheid.

POST