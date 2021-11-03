LETTER: Eskom, keep the lights on this Diwali
Letter: Dear Minister Gordhan, The South African Hindu Dharma Sabha respectfully requests you to ensure that Eskom does not implement load shedding on Thursday as it is Diwali time.
Diwali is the world’s greatest celebration of light, love and life. Furthermore, Diwali is the most important national festival of South African Hindus.
It symbolises the inevitable triumph of the good forces of light over the evil forces of darkness. It would be disempowering, disruptive, debilitating and distressing if our beloved country is plunged into darkness during the iconic festival of lights.
Let there be light. It would be highly appreciated if your good office could equally accord the same degree of respect, sensitivity, goodwill and circumspection despite constraints, to Christians, Muslims, Jews, Buddhists and followers of African traditional and other major religions during their most sacred occasions.
Ram Maharaj- President of the South African Hindu Dharma Sabha.
