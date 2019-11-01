Letter - STREET racing is a trend, and almost every car manufacturer has a sports car on the market.
Teenagers and young adults are also customising their cars for the purpose that no car was intended for: illegal street racing.
These speed contests on public roads are a danger to anything and everything, including the driver.
They think racing is fun, and it is a way to show off their cars.
Illegal street racing is dangerous and should not be tolerated on public roads, where innocent people can be harmed.