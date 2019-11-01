Letter: Stop the scourge of illegal street racing









PAUL Walker and Vin Diesel in a scene from The Fast and the Furious. A reader says illegal street racing is dangerous and that people act out on public roads what they see in the movie. AP Letter - STREET racing is a trend, and almost every car manufacturer has a sports car on the market. Teenagers and young adults are also customising their cars for the purpose that no car was intended for: illegal street racing. These speed contests on public roads are a danger to anything and everything, including the driver. They think racing is fun, and it is a way to show off their cars. Illegal street racing is dangerous and should not be tolerated on public roads, where innocent people can be harmed.

Although street racing has been around since the introduction of the internal combustion engine, the races today are nothing like they were years earlier.

Teenagers could drink a few beers, race on deserted dead-end rural roads and they would eventually be shooed home by tolerant policemen.

The scene is now different. Most of this is blamed on the movie, The Fast and the Furious.

What people see in the movie, they act out on public roads. The drivers think they are invincible, but they will eventually be caught.

And with many young and innocent lives lost each day to something so foolish, action needs to be taken now. But is anybody willing to take a stand to stop illegal street racing?

By street racing illegally, the driver forgets that there are alternatives - like racing on supervised tracks.

