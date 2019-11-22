Its victims suffer from harm. Those who committed these crimes are motivated by prejudice, intolerance, ignorance and hatred based on people's identities.
The victims are excluded, discriminated against and marginalised. However, unlike racism, xenophobia is not regarded as a crime in South Africa.
Those arrested during xenophobic violence are not charged with the crime of xenophobia, but with common assault, looting and destruction of property.
The South African Human Rights Commission reports that after the 2008 xenophobic violence, 62 people were killed and thousands were displaced, some were arrested.