eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede visited the little baby girl that was rescued from a stormwater drain in Newlands on Monday. The infant is currently being kept at high intensive care at a State hospital in Durban.

Gumede, who was joined by other councillors said she was satisfied with the progress of the child's recovery.

"I would like to sincerely thank the community of Ward 11 and Emergency Services personnel who were involved in the rescue as well as the hospital staff who are nursing this beautiful little girl back to health."

Gumede also urged women who find themselves in a "predicament" to go to places of safety where they can leave their children to be taken care of.

"As the Municipality we will embark on an education campaign to create awareness about the available places of safety within Durban so that cases of this nature can be eliminated. There is help but people need to be made aware of the avenues to follow."



The parents of the child have not yet been located.

A case of attempted murder has been opened.

