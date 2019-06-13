File photo: Pexels

Durban - EIGHT months after 47 bullets were fired at their home, leaving four people injured, a Merebank family is offering a R50 000 reward for any information that might lead to the arrest of the shooter. The Naidoo family, of Nasik Road, said the October 12, 2018 incident had left them living in fear for their lives.

Donovan Naidoo said his son’s tow truck business had been prospering when their family home was targeted.

“A few weeks prior to the shooting, my son’s vehicles were deliberately damaged. We assumed it was someone from the tow truck industry. His business was relatively new, but he had secured a few jobs.

“On the day of the shooting, my son, nephew and two others were in the yard when a silver Mercedes-Benz drove by and (people inside) opened fire.”

He said the four men who were outside the house sustained injuries to their back, legs. A bullet also grazed his nephew’s eyebrow.

“We are so thankful none of them was killed. We look at the tow truck turf war and last week’s death of the guy in Phoenix and thank God that my son was not so unfortunate.”

He said since the shooting his son had closed his business.

He said the family had put together a reward of R50 000 for information which could lead to the arrest of the suspect/s.

“All we want is justice to be served. We have no idea why our home was targeted. It’s been quiet since the business was closed. We are pleading for information and those who are afraid to approach us are welcome to contact the police anonymously.”

Those with information can contact SAPS Captain Rico Naidoo at 079 500 0762.

