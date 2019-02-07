Naomi Campbell.

Durban - International supermodel, Naomi Campbell, was today announced as the official keynote speaker for this year's Forbes Woman Africa Summit, that will take place at the Durban ICC on Friday, March 8. Hosted by KZN Government, Sihle Zikalala, the KwaZulu-Natal Minister for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, welcomed the announcement and said government looked forward to engaging with her on topics that will extend the positive impact women in this country, and on the continent, are having globally.

"Her involvement in this event indicates the calibre of this summit, and the strides being taken by African women. We are proud to have been selected as the host venue for the fourth Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit as this gives us an opportunity to showcase the incredible business opportunities and inviting natural beauty of the place we call home.”

Methil Renuka, Managing Editor of Forbes Africa and Forbes Woman Africa also shared Zikalala's sentiments calling Campbell a global powerhouse in fashion.

"Campbell has used her fame to benefit vulnerable communities, with much of her charity work also focused on the African continent.”

Campbell is said to have used her unique position in the spotlight to draw attention to several international charities, among them the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, Made in Africa Foundation, amfAR, and Breast Health International.

Her charity work started alongside Nelson Mandela in 1993, with Madiba bestowing her the title of ‘Honorary Granddaughter’ for her ongoing activism. In 2005, Naomi Campbell established her own charity, Fashion for Relief which has presented shows in New York, London, Cannes, Moscow, Mumbai and Dar es Salaam, raising millions of dollars for various worthwhile causes.

POST