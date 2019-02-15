A screenshot of the alleged shooting. Picture: Facebook

Durban - The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it wants justice for the brutal killing of a dog allegedly by the hands of a Kwa-Zulu Natal government official and his bodyguards two years ago. Deputy Mayor Phumlani Ntombela and his bodyguards, Bongani Shabalala and Halalisani Biyela have been charged with ./////////.

They have appeared in the Melmoth Magistrate's Court.

Judgement is expected on February 25.

Charges were laid by the NSPCA against the three accused after video footage emerged of the dog being shot and made to suffer.

According to Meg Wilson, spokesperson of the NSPCA, the video footage was brought to their attention 5 days after the dog was shot.

"Travelling to this area on numerous occasions has cost the NSPCA a great deal of time and resources over the last year, but the NSPCA simply could not just let this case go."

"Justice needs to be served and a strong message be sent – no one is above the law and animals need to be treated with the greatest compassion."

