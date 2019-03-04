Zoya Akhtar’s poster for her soon-to-be launching web series, Made in Heaven.

THE recent release of the trailer for Zoya Akhtar’s soon-to-be launching web series, Made in Heaven, has caused quite a stir in cyberspace with many likening it to the hit film Crazy Rich Asians. In fact, Amazon Prime Video India, who will be airing the series, went so far as to reference the movie when they released the trailer on YouTube last week: “Some crazy rich Indians are getting married and you are invited. Stream #MadeInHeaven on March 8th,” they wrote.

The trailer comes across as not as comedic as the hit Asian-themed film, but it proves to be inviting, boasting an eclectic mix of high drama, romance and, of course, crazy rich scandal.

According to Wikipedia, Made in Heaven chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made in Heaven.

“The show portrays today’s India as a potent blend of old and new where tradition jostles with modern aspirations against the backdrop of Big Fat Indian Weddings juxtaposed against the story of the two protagonists.”

Starring Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi, the series will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video from March 8.

The channel is an internet on demand service, similar to Netflix, Showmax and the like.

In teaser posts on her Instagram page last week, Akhtar captioned images from the series with various statements.

These included: “It’s here. And you are invited to witness the chaos behind ‘perfect’ weddings. #MadeInHeaven premieres on March 8th.”

Earlier, hinting at the content of the series, she wrote: “Marriages are Made In Heaven * Conditions Apply” (sic).

