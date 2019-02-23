Several medicinal herbs and natural ingredients, some of which are well known and part of Indian cuisine, can help in managing digestive problems the natural way.Picture: Pexels.Com

TODAY’S lifestyle has several unhealthy facets such as a lack of physical activity, poor sleeping habits and consumption of unhealthy foods. Hectic work schedules have increased stress levels, which, in turn, has led to disturbed sleep; unhealthy dietary habits such as eating either too much or too little; and, more often than not, not spending enough time to eat well. Smoking and alcoholism are other aspects that have led to health issues.

The negative outcome of this stress-filled lifestyle is visible in the form of ill health, including poor digestive health.

This is worsened by the decreasing ability of the digestive system to function efficiently with age.

According to Dr Rajesh Kumawat, the head of Medical Services and Clinical Development at The Himalaya Drug Company, digestive problems should not be ignored. Several medicinal herbs and natural ingredients, some of which are well-known and part of Indian cuisine, can help in managing digestive problems.

* Ginger: A common flavouring agent, ginger has a pungent smell and a warming effect when consumed. It is a home remedy for indigestion, and stimulates gastric acids and digestive enzymes that improve digestion.

* Black pepper: A seasoning as well as flavouring agent, black pepper contains a compound called Piperine that improves the absorption of nutrients. Black pepper improves the secretion of bile acids and thus the breakdown of foods. It also expels gas from the digestive system.

* Triphala: An effective Ayurvedic blend of fruits of three herbs - amla (gooseberry), haritaki (chebulic myrobalan), bibhitaki (Belleric myrobalan). Triphala is known for its health benefits. It prevents the accumulation of gas in the digestive system, improves the contractile movement of muscles of the digestive system and helps in the movement of food. Triphala also helps in curing indigestion.

* Fennel Seeds: They have several digestive system-friendly medicinal properties. It has an antispasmodic action that helps in relaxing the contracted intestinal muscles. Fennel seeds also help in expelling gas.

* Shankha Bhasma: An Ayurvedic preparation made from a conch shell, shankha bhasma improves appetite and digestion.

It provides relief from digestive problems like gastritis and duodenitis.

It is always advisable to consult your doctor for appropriate dosage before taking any of the ingredients.

