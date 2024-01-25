60th wedding anniversary: Communication is key for Chatsworth couple

Despite marriage not always being a bed of roses, the thought ofdivorce never crossed the minds of Bhagwathpersad ‘Danny’ Bachu and his wife, Basanthie. Sixty years later, the Chatsworth couple said, communication, respect and love strengthened their bond.

Bhagwathpersad, 83, and Basanthie, 75, of Woodhurst, celebrated their diamond anniversary on January 1. The couple met in1962 at the age of 21 and 14, respectively. Bhagwathpersad who lived in Merebank, said he worked as a weaver with Basanthie’s brother, Harry, at a textile factory.

“We were good friends and he always invited me to his family home in Mount Vernon. I eventually visited. When I saw Basanthie, I thought she was beautiful, but it wasn't until later that we began talking," said Bhagwathpersad. "I visited often and we eventually started talking. It was important to get to know each other. I was from a poor family and didn't wear the best clothes. I asked her how she felt about this but she was accepting. I always say, it is important to speak the truth and not start a relationship with lies,” he said. Basanthie said she grew up in a strict home, and only greeted Bhagwathpersad on the day they first met.

“I was also shy. But as he visited more often, we became closer. He was respectful and humble," she said. Bhagwathpersad said after about six months, he told Basanthie’s brother that he wanted to marry her. “I spoke to my family and they were happy with my decision. Her brother was also happy for the marriage. Our families then met and we set a date for the wedding. During this time, I continued to visit Basanthie's home. We used to go to the cinema, or the beach with her family."

The couple married in a traditional Hindu-wedding under a marquee at Basanthie’s home in 1964. Bhagwathpersad said after the wedding, they moved to his family’s home and then to Montford, Chatsworth, where they raised their children - Ravin, who passed away, and three daughters, Sunitha Ramklaas, 59, Raakhee Mohan, 50, and Leena Bachu, 48. He said during this time he opened a plumbing business, while Basanthie stayed at home and cared for the children. However, as a self-taught dressmaker, she used her talent and hobby to supplement the family's income.

“We worked hand-in-hand to build our home. My husband worked hard to care for us and make sure we had the basic necessities. We were not rich, but the love we shared and being each other's support through the hard times, made our home the wonderful place it was,” she said. She added that like any couple, there were disagreements. “But we made sure to resolve them by sitting and talking, and not by fighting or screaming at each other. We were taught by our parents that when there is a problem, try to sort it out and not run away from it.

"In our days, there was no such thing as divorce. That was the last resort. This is what we taught our children and other young couples. There also needs to be mutual understanding,” said Basanthie. Bhagwathpersad advised couples and newly-weds to be humble and apologise when in the wrong. “Always discuss matters with one another and whatever you do, put God in the lead and he will see you through all the storms and obstacles,” he said.

The couple said they enjoyed watching movies and gardening. Bhagwathpersad also loves cooking in the kitchen or on an open fire. “We also love to travel. We have visited many countries such as India, the Far East, Ireland, the UK, Israel, and, recently, Australia,” said Basanthie.