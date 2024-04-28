Alleged ‘TDK’ gang member in dock

SEVERAL firearms, ammunition and South African Police Service (SAPS) regalia, including a bulletproof vest were seized during a raid at the home of an alleged member of the ‘‘Terrible Dutchine Kids’(TDK) gang, in Westville last week. Mohammed Ebrahim Ismail, who was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition and State property, appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The matter was adjourned for a formal bail application this week. Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, Hawks spokesperson in KZN, said member from the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit conducted a search and seizure operation at the property last Thursday. He said during the search, the members found three 9mm pistols, a Dashprod semi-automatic rifle, and a .38 Special revolver with the serial number filed off.

Mhlongo said members further seized 240 live rounds of ammunition, nine magazines and police uniforms. Picture: Hawks “Ismail failed to give a reasonable explanation about the seized firearms and police uniform. He was placed under arrest and charged accordingly. The seized firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used in the commission of any crime in the country,” he said. According to a source, Ismail was allegedly a member of the TDK gang and police received a tip-off that he was in possession of unlicensed firearms.

"The accused is believed to be from the younger generation of the gang. For years the gang has been known for dealing in drugs, gangsterism, extortion and dealing in illegal firearms.“ "He was also found to be in possession of several police regalia including the uniform and bulletproof vest. A researcher of a group involved in ROCS (Research of Curries and Surrounds), a heritage research project, who did not want to be named, said the original “Terrible Dutchine Kids” were the “offspring” of “The Dutchines” gang.

He said the project was based on the history of Warwick Avenue, and that part of the research uncovered the history of the schools, roads, housing settlement, Curries Fountain, politics, transport, markets and gangs in the area. “From extensive research, we found that the original gang existed from the 1930s in the Warwick area. Gangs were mainly formed due to territorial reasons, such as to look after a specific street, road or area.” He said the name Dutchines, which was pronounced Dutch-sheen, was derived from the road name, Old Dutch Road.

The researcher said that the original TDK gang was formed in 1985. “They were a street gang who looked after the territory of the remaining Warwick Avenue Triangle, such as Wills, Warwick and Acorn Roads, after many of the residents were moved due to the Group Areas Act. “The gang was also used by drug kingpins in the trading of mandrax and dagga and for protection. They were mainly teenagers and their reputation soon sent fear throughout Durban.

“However, after the change of government in 1994, street gangs in Durban went on the decline. The further deterioration of the Warwick Avenue area led to the TDK gang's demise from being a street gang.” He said many of the original TDK members were either imprisoned, died in street gang fights or changed their lives. “However, people continued to use the name to create fear among others. The street gang aspect and the brotherhood of the 80s and 90s is no more and those who claim to be part of the gang are living in a fantasy world.”