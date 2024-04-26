Neeri Naidoo, co-founder of Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment (PACT), said in celebration of their 12th anniversary, they would be hosting a party for their dogs – with the hope of finding them foster or forever homes. The non-profit organisation, which focuses on rescuing, rehabilitation and the re-homing of abused, abandoned and unwanted animals, as well as sterilisation and education, has assisted over 70 000 animals since its establishment in 2012.

“We hope to find them homes, as for every dog who gets a home, we can save two more dogs. Right now, we have reached our intake capacity, but the demand is still so great. “We are hoping for people to attend the party, and not only get to play with the dogs and unwind, but to possibly meet their ‘soulmate’ in one of our dogs. We really do hope people come through and see that ‘second-hand’ dogs do make first-class pets,” Naidoo said. She added that there would also be fun activities for the whole family, such as jumping castles for the children, a cupcake stand, as well as photography and kissing booths with the dogs.

She said the organisation was also asking for “gifts” in the form of dog or cat food. “We go through over a ton (1 000kg) of food a month. It would really assist us, as we rely on the generosity of the public to aid us in our efforts to help animals in need. “We are also in need of volunteers to help us transport and handle the dogs on the day. We want to ensure that no dog misses out on their party,” she said.

The party is set to take place at William Campbell Park (opposite La Lucia Mall) on April 27 starting at 9am. For more information or to assist, contact Naidoo on 073 005 4275. Neeri Naidoo, co-founder of the Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment (PACT), with Pudding. l SUPPLIED