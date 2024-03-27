Another body found dumped in Silverglen

The body of an unidentified man with multiple injuries was found dumped in a granadilla plantation in Bulbul Drive in Silverglen this afternoon. A security guard was walking in the area with his dog, Gijimi, when they discovered the body.

Phakamani Vutha, from SAUPS Security, said Gijimi barked and led him in the direction of where the body was. “It was a few metres from a pathway created to go into the granadilla plantation. When we got to the area, there was a bad smell and we found the body. I informed my boss, who then called the police,” he said. Community leaders at the scene said the man's injuries included an open wound to the shoulder, which could have occurred from a stab or gunshot wound, as well as a broken arm and several other injuries and lacerations due to a possible assault.

They were concerned about the area becoming "once again notorious" for the dumping of bodies. Shaun Hammond, from the Silverglen Conservancy, said the body count was growing and urgent interventions were needed. “We will be working with security companies to beef up security and patrols in the area. We urge residents, who notice suspicious behaviour or vehicles in the area, to call the police,” Hammond said.