Anti-apartheid activist Charm Govender remembered for selflessness,reliability

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Pathsarvasvaran Samotharan “Charm” Govender, an anti-apartheid activist and a former Natal Indian Congress member, has died. Govender, of Chatsworth, who would have turned 60 next month, died of a heart attack on Monday morning, during a family getaway in the Drakensberg. His wife, Maggie Govender, a fellow Struggle activist and member of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature, said Govender was in good health and his death was a shock to her and their family. She said her last moment with him was light-hearted. "He loved photography and was always the one taking pictures. On Sunday, he joked that he was always behind the camera and didn't have many pictures of himself."

She said her husband would be remembered for his integrity, reliability and selflessness.

"He always placed the needs of others before his own. He was never someone who occupied centre stage. My husband was known as a critical thinker and someone with a brilliant mind. He was honest and a person of principle. This earned him the respect and admiration of everyone. He indeed leaves big shoes to fill."

Maggie said her husband grew up in Durban and attended Westcliff Secondary School and later Risecliffe Secondary where he completed Grade 11. She said due to his exemplary results, he was awarded a scholarship to complete matric in London.

Maggie said Govender became involved with the ANC during his time there.

"He completed his A levels in the UK where he was exposed to the work and members of the African National Congress and the South African Communist Party. He returned to South Africa in 1978 and thereafter registered at the University of Durban-Westville (UDW, now UKZN). He joined the ANC underground movement and worked with the likes of Pravin Gordhan and Mac Maharaj. He became a member of the Natal Indian Congress and was part of uMkhonto we Sizwe."

Maggie said in 1980, Govender became one of the first student activists to join the Chatsworth Housing Committee.

"He became active in student, community, political and grass-roots struggles in Chatsworth, as well as the greater Durban and KZN areas. At the Chatsworth level, he worked with highly-respected NIC leaders such as Roy Padayachie, George Sewpershad, Yunus Mahomed, Goolam Aboobaker, Darby Sookhoo, Joe Hoover, Mots Motala and a host of others."

She said she remembered meeting him at a student boycott at UDW in the 1980s.

"We were both activists in our own right at the time. When we met, we were not romantically linked but it was our activism and passion for change that drew us together."

In 1984, the couple married.

"I remember, during the Struggle, I was being harassed by police and he came to help me."

She also recalled when he was arrested. It was when the apartheid government declared the country under a state of emergency. Maggie said Govender was deemed a terrorist and kept in prison from 1986 to 1987 without being charged. He was 26.

"He was shot at and sustained a fractured knee, while attempting to escape arrest by the security police. He was sheltered by staff members of the Witteklip High School but was betrayed by another staff member who revealed his whereabouts to the police."

She said Govender was beaten up while in detention and sustained injuries that left him in pain throughout his life.

"He put his life on the line and sacrificed many years of his life for the cause. He was a man of courage."

Govender initially worked at the Chatsworth Early Learning Centre, then moved on to work at the Labour and Economic Project which later became known as the Centre for Community and Labour Studies. There he worked with, among others, Jits Patel, Billy Nair, Gordhan, Mdu Zungu, Karen Pearce and Trevor Mark.

During democracy, Govender was awarded a medal of honour by Nelson Mandela for his service and contribution to the country.

"I remember him saying that he felt the medal was not necessary as his work was not done for recognition or gain."

Govender commenced work at the South African Revenue Service where he was working at the time of his death.

He never stopped his community work.

"He was involved in a number of civic organisations such as the Gandhi Development Trust, Satyagraha newspaper, the Monty Naicker Commemoration Committee and the Kharwastan Civic Association."

Govender leaves Maggie, his two sons, a daughter-in-law, a brother, two sisters and his mom.

His funeral took place at the Kharwastan Civic Hall on Tuesday before proceeding to the Clare Estate Crematorium.

The Post