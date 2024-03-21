Ayurvedic recipes and remedies for joint health

Have you noticed that as we get older, our joint health naturally starts to deteriorate? This is not just coincidental. According to Ayurvedic medicine, our bones and joints are dominated by Vata Dosha and Shleshaka Kapha, respectively. Vata has a dry nature. It is believed to influence the joints, which are spaces filled with synovial fluid. Adequate lubrication is essential for smooth joint function. When Vata is imbalanced, it may lead to excessive dryness, affecting joint lubrication and potentially causing pain and discomfort.

Vata is also inherently associated with the principle of movement, and its influence on joints is related to their flexibility and mobility. Imbalances in Vata may lead to excessive movement, contributing to joint instability, or, conversely, restricted movement causing stiffness. Shleshaka Kapha is responsible for providing lubrication and cushioning to the joints. The quality helps to reduce friction between joint surfaces during movement, ensuring smooth and pain-free articulation. Adequate lubrication is crucial for maintaining joint flexibility and preventing wear and tear.

Shleshaka Kapha also plays a role in supporting the connective tissues around the joints, including ligaments and tendons. This support contributes to the overall integrity and strength of the joint structures. Ayurveda divides the various stages of life into childhood (up to the age of 16 years), adolescence/teenage (16 to 20 years of age), youth (20 to 30 years), mature individual (30 to 40 years), aged individual (40 to 60 years) and older adults (last stage of life). Owing to the influence of time, various changes occur in the body during these stages of life and hence, the lifestyle and diet adopted during each stage of growth have a profound influence on the ageing process and, ultimately, our joint health. As we age, there is more influence of Vata Dosha and susceptibility to various degenerative conditions such as osteoarthritis, knee pain, stiffness of joints and so on.

In Ayurvedic medicine, we place great emphasis on preventive health care. Caring for your joints should start early in life, ideally from childhood. Building a strong foundation for joint health involves incorporating habits that support overall well-being, such as regular exercise, a balanced and nutrient-dense diet, regular oil massage and stress management. Engaging in joint-friendly activities like swimming, yoga, pranayama, walking, cycling and gentle stretching exercises can help maintain flexibility and strength. It is also important to maintain a healthy weight as excess weight can put pressure on weight-bearing joints such as the hips, spine and knees. Diet plays a crucial role in joint health. You should consume foods rich in calcium, omega fatty acids, minerals and so on, so incorporate foods such as ghee, jersey milk, freshly cooked green leafy vegetables, sesame oil, almonds, walnuts, berries and quinoa.

Several Ayurvedic herbs also help protect joint health such as Boswellia serrata, also known as Indian frankincense. Boswellia serrata has anti-inflammatory properties and is used in Ayurvedic formulations to support joint comfort and flexibility. In a recent systematic review and meta-analysis of seven randomised controlled trials involving 545 patients with osteoarthritis, Boswellia serrata, or its extracts, were significantly more effective than the placebo, ibuprofen, or glucosamine sulphate in relieving pain and stiffness and improving joint function, with a recommended duration of treatment of at least four weeks. Other Ayurvedic herbs that are helpful for joint health include turmeric (Curcuma longa), Guggul (Commiphora wightii), Guduchi (Tinospora cordifolia) and Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera).

Dr Tamlyn Govender Below are a few Ayurvedic recipes and remedies that can be incorporated into your routine: Turmeric Milk:

Ingredients: 1 cup of Jersey milk 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

a pinch of black pepper 1/4 tsp grated ginger 1 tsp honey (optional)

Method: Heat the milk in a saucepan. Add turmeric, black pepper, and grated ginger. Stir well and bring to a gentle boil. Simmer for a few minutes, then strain. Add the honey when lukewarm if desired. Benefits: Turmeric and black pepper have anti-inflammatory properties, and ginger provides warmth, making this a soothing drink for joint health.

Triphala Decoction Ingredients

1 tsp triphala powder 1 cup hot water Method: Mix the triphala powder with hot water. Steep for 5 to 7 minutes.

Benefits: Triphala, a combination of three fruits, is known for its detoxifying properties. It helps in reducing inflammation and promoting digestive health, which is crucial for overall well-being, including joint health.

Sesame Oil Massage Ingredients cold-pressed sesame oil

Method: Warm the sesame oil slightly. Massage the joints with gentle, circular motions. Leave the oil on for at least 30 minutes before having a warm bath or use a hand-held steamer on the affected areas for a few minutes. Benefits: Sesame oil massage, known as Abhyanga, helps lubricate the joints, improves circulation, and reduces stiffness. Rumalaya forte has a formulation of herbs that reduce joint swelling, pain, stiffness and other joint disorders, including rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.