Bail hearing for worship leader accused of rape adjourned

The Chatsworth worship leader accused of rape and grooming young girls appeared in absentia in court earlier today. The 31-year-old man was expected to apply for bail at the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court, but according to his attorney, Shireen Soobrathie, the accused did not appear in court and she was not sure why he was not brought from Westville prison.

While residents protested against bail outside court, the man's family waited alone in the courtroom. Soobrathie appealed to the public to “hold their opinions” until they heard the facts of the matter. “They are now hearing a very one-sided story and it might come to a point where egg is going to be on people’s faces. Be that as it may, give the accused the benefit of the doubt. I am confident he is going to be proven innocent in this matter.”

The arresting officers, from left, Lieutenant Colonel Rosh Prem, Hawks Detective Warrant Officer Sivan Naidoo and Captain Jerry Govender. Last week, the worship and youth leader was arrested for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old member of his church band. Members of the Hawks KZN tracking team, metro police task team and Chatsworth SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, who arrested the man, found several laptops, cellphones, lingerie, sex toys, and sexual enhancer tablets, at his home, which they seized and sent for analysis. The alleged rape, which the teenager claims happened on January 20, was reported to police after the girl opened up about the incident to her mother when she questioned her about the man allegedly being involved with minors.