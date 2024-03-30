‘Bitter-sweet’ justice for mum

A Durban mother’s fight for justice and to find out the “truth” behind her daughter’s killing ended in a “bitter-sweet” victory in the Durban Magistrate’s Court last week. Sasha Lee Monique Shah, 25, of uMhlanga, was gunned down by her ex-boyfriend, Kyle Inderlall, 25, of Phoenix, in the parking lot at the Gateway Shopping Mall on October 30, 2022, just over a month after she was granted an interim protection order against him.

On November 3, he was expected to appear in court for the order to be defended before its finalisation. However, Inderlall shot her several times while she was seated in her vehicle then turned the gun on himself. During a State inquest, which commenced in December last year, several witnesses who took the stand, gave detailed accounts of the events surrounding the shooting. A ballistic report, which was presented to the court, confirmed that the firearm belonged to Inderlall.

Jessica Shah, her mother, who also testified, questioned how Inderlall had been in possession of the firearm, which was meant to be removed by the police officer who had served him with an interim protection order by another woman in 2021, and her daughter in 2022. Last Tuesday, the magistrate called for the National Director of Public Prosecutions to further investigate the allegations of his firearm not being removed. Shah told the POST that after more than a year, she had finally achieved justice for her daughter.

“All of my tears and pleas for answers were not in vain. I was not only able to find out the manner in which my child spent her last few moments alive, but also that the firearm he used was in fact his and was supposed to have been taken away. If it had been removed by the officer at the time, then my child would have still been here with me today and not in a grave,” she said. Shah said her quest for justice started after she was approached by several people, including the father of Inderlall’s ex-girlfriend. “I had just buried my child and was approached by a gentleman who had watched her funeral which had been live-streamed. He was in tears. He told me if only he had got in contact with me earlier, my child would have still been alive. I was in a state of shock, but asked him what he was talking about.

“He told me that his daughter had also been in a relationship with Kyle and after she broke up with him, she had got an interim protection order - which called for his firearm to be removed. The man had also informed me that he had opened a case of assault against Kyle. He said Kyle, who had been in his vehicle, had dragged him by his hand after receiving the protection order. “Shortly after that, I received a message from a woman on social media, informing me that Kyle had pointed a firearm at her, and that a case was opened. I was stunned to hear all of this, and it was quite overwhelming as I thought about all of these incidents, yet his firearm was never removed, ” she said. Shah said after receiving this information, she approached the Phoenix SAPS for answers.

“I wanted to know why his firearm wasn't removed - when the other woman’s protection order was granted. But, I didn't receive any response. I decided to approach Gun Free SA, who made enquiries and an investigation was launched into the officer from the station’s domestic violence unit, who was supposed to have removed his firearm upon the protection order being served. “However, the findings of the investigation was that she had brought the SAPS into ‘disrepute’ and had been suspended. I was very upset. I could not let this matter rest, as there was ‘loose talk’ about my child’s character. I wanted to clear her name, and get her justice. I decided to approach the Durban North police, who were investigating the matter, to get some answers. “But, they informed me that an inquest had been opened and the matter was referred to the court. I approached everyone in the court to help me, and finally the inquest commenced in December last year,” she said.

Shah said during the inquest, various witnesses took the stand to give evidence. “The truth was spoken of how my daughter’s killing occurred. There was also footage on how my daughter was killed and the ballistic report which showed that the firearm which was used belonged to Kyle. “When I had the opportunity to speak, I questioned why his firearm was not removed when the first interim protection order called for it. Why was it also not removed when my daughter’s interim protection order was served on him. I was pleased when the magistrate called for further investigations. While it does not take away my grief and trauma, my daughter has got some justice,” she said.