Sunday, April 7, 2024

Burfee Cake recipe

Burfee cake recipe.

Published 6h ago

You will need:

4 eggs

1 cup sugar

1 1/4 cup flour

3 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp rose essence

1/2 tsp elachi powder

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup oil

Beat the eggs and sugar until light and creamy. Add the oil, milk and rose essence and beat slightly. Sift in the dry ingredients and beat well. Pour into a desired cake pan. Bake at 180 for about 20 to 25 minutes. Allow to cool.

Icing:

1/2 cup powdered milk

1 1/2 cup icing sugar

4 tsp softened butter

2 tbs warm milk

a drop of rose essence

1/2 tsp elachi powder

Adjust as desired. Beat well. Spread onto a cooled cake and decorate as desired.

The POST

Related Topics:

RecipesEid