Friday, March 8, 2024

Chatsworth ‘pastor’ denied bail after allegedly raping teenager

Nonhlanhla Khoza, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Social Development, praised the rapid response and arrests made by law enforcement agencies

It is alleged that a Chatsworth pastor raped a 14-year-old girl. Picture: Pexels

Published 1h ago

Share

A 31-year-old man, believed to be a pastor, who allegedly raped a minor girl, was denied bail in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court today.

Lieutenant- Colonel Nqobile Gwala, a provincial spokesperson, said a case of rape was being investigated by the Chatsworth SAPS FCS Unit.

“It is alleged that a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a known suspect,” said Gwala.

According to reports, the suspect, who is from Chatsworth, was arrested by members of the Chatsworth SAPS FCS Unit, Hawks Tracking Team and metro police on Thursday night.

Nonhlanhla Khoza, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Social Development, praised the rapid response and arrests made by law enforcement agencies.

