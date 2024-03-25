A 46-year-old woman, who has allegedly been drugging and robbing pensioners in and around Durban, was apprehended in Tongaat on Monday. Prem Balram, the head of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said their members were called after the woman arrived to meet with a local councillor regarding subsidised housing in Plein Street.

“Residents identified the female as a ‘con woman’, who previously robbed one of the residents. On arrival, reaction officers linked the woman to a robbery that occurred on Moss Street in Verulam last Tuesday.” Balram said on the day of the incident, two women had confronted a 67-year-old pensioner shortly after she left the Verulam market. “The smooth-talking scammers befriended the victim and convinced her to allow them to accompany her to her home. Upon their arrival, they discovered the victim’s 73-year-old husband at the residence,” he said.

Balram said the women had allegedly informed the pensioners that they were in possession of ashes that would cure any ailments they could be suffering from. “They boiled water and added the ashes. The elderly couple consumed the concoction and shortly thereafter lost consciousness. “Their family discovered them in an unresponsive state during a wellness check several hours later. The male victim, who was located in the yard, sustained bruising to several parts of his body. They also discovered that cash, designer clothing and jewellery were missing from the house,” he said.

Balram said during an interview with reaction officers, the woman confirmed that she and an accomplice had robbed several pensioners. “She further stated that the second suspect was employed at a call centre and obtained contact details and identification numbers from their database. In some cases, they would make telephonic contact with their elderly victims and convince them to meet. She further stated that sleeping tablets were added to the ashes. “She was expected to meet her accomplice in Tongaat to search for their next victim after her meeting with the local councillor,” he said.