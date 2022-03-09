Durban family devastated as drag race accident victim succumbs to his injuries

Durban: Pregasen Narainsamy, one of the occupants of a vehicle that was recorded doing car donuts on the road where an illegal drag race was allegedly being held, has died. In a video that went viral on social media, a grey vehicle is seen doing donuts at the intersection of Umgeni Road and Intersite Avenue on February 26. Another vehicle which was allegedly involved in an illegal drag race, then crashes into the grey car.

POST has established that there were two people in the grey vehicle, manufactured by FAW. One of them was Narainsamy, a 24-year-old forklift driver, who lived in Brookdale, Phoenix. He was flung out of the vehicle. Nadine Narainsamy, his sister, said: "His body hit a traffic light and he sustained multiple injuries. I understand that my brother did not have a pulse but the paramedics managed to revive him. "He was taken to the hospital and placed on life support in the ICU. A relative, who later sent me a video of the crash, told me about the incident."

Nadine was only able to go to the hospital the following day. "My brother was critical. He was a thin man. His spine, neck and legs were broken. He also fractured his hand. The impact of the crash damaged his heart, lungs and kidneys. His doctors told us that if by some miracle he survived, he would be in a vegetative state - unable to walk, talk or do anything for himself." On Thursday Narainsamy was taken off life support.

"My mother, younger sister and I were able to say goodbye to him and tell him how much we love him. We questioned why he had to go into that car. The staff at Addington Hospital provided a lot of comfort to us. "He did not have a car licence or a car of his own. He had dreams of owning a truck and buying a BMW E30. My brother was never into drag racing. Right now, we are not sure who was driving. The other occupant is our cousin. He sustained a whiplash injury." "We hope the police investigations shed light on what happened and who is responsible. Law enforcement needs to clamp down on illegal racing because it claims too many lives."

She appealed for witnesses to come forward and help the police. Nairansamy was cremated at the Verulam Crematorium on Saturday. The other occupant of the vehicle could not be reached for comment.

Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, a metro police spokesperson, said they were investigating a case of culpable homicide. "Metro police officers, including myself, patrolled the area last weekend to ensure no street racing took place. We need those who were present to come forward with information so those responsible can be held accountable." A source close to the investigation said the identity of the driver of the grey FAW had not been established and police were yet to speak to the second occupant in the car.