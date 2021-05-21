Durban father dies minutes after being electrocuted while fixing a light bulb

Durban: A Phoenix father was electrocuted while fixing a light fitting in his home on Thursday.

Ravi Bethel, 47, a bus driver, of Trenance Manor, died at a clinic.

Wenzel Coopoosamy, his cousin, said Bethel was standing on a ladder trying to connect electrical wire on a light fitting.

“He was electrocuted and then fell. His wife took him to a nearby clinic for treatment but he died minutes later.”

Bethel, a father of six, was cremated at the Verulam Crematorium on Saturday.

Coopoosamy said that being a bus driver, Bethel was well-known in the community.

“He drove the Springfield buses for about 10 years and his daily route was from Phoenix to Durban. Ravi was passionate and dedicated to his job. He loved interacting with passengers and they loved him back just as much. This was evident from the messages of condolences we received from people personally and on social media.”

He said Bethel was a father figure in the family.

“He came from a poor background and, at a young age, he cared and financially supported his parents, who have since passed on, and his brother. It is hard to imagine life without him.“

Dodo Ramdass, the owner of Springfield Buses, said: “Ravi was a professional, punctual, reliable and responsible person. The safety of his passengers and ensuring he had a roadworthy vehicle was his priority. We are saddened by his death.”

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said an inquest docket was being investigated by Phoenix SAPS.

“It is alleged on May 13, 2021 at 2pm, a 47-year-old male was electrocuted in Phoenix. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.”

