Durban grandmother turns 100 and boasts perfect eyesight

Durban: Govindamma David, who turned a 100 on October 10, attributes her longevity to hard work, spirituality, and sheer grit and determination. David, of Pietermaritzburg, spent her birthday with close family and friends.

She was born and raised in Overport, in Durban, and relocated to Allandale after she married Johnnie David in 1943. "I grew up with my six siblings - three sisters and three brothers. All six of them are now late," said David. "I didn't come from a rich family. We grew up in hard times but we enjoyed the little and simple things that life brought us. At the age of 21, I got married and moved to Pietermaritzburg where my husband and his family lived. Over the years, I had five children but two of them have since died."

Her husband died 40 years ago at age 61. "After his death, I continued to live with my in-laws and I took care of them until their last breath. I did not work. My children then took care of me. I was always a housewife.” She said she was a member of a senior citizens club and that they travelled together to India and Mauritius.

"But after Covid-19, we stopped meeting because we were considered more vulnerable to getting the virus." David said other than arthritis and wrinkles, she lived a healthy lifestyle, and that the Hindu god, Shiva, had protected and helped her reach her milestone birthday. "I may be 100 but I still enjoy cooking. My favourite dish to prepare is chicken curry and I enjoy eating eggs."

She said she spent a few hours a day watching Indian TV shows and serials and that she could read a book without glasses. "I am an avid reader and my eyesight is perfect." She lives with her daughter and has 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.