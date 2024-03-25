Ex security guard sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for killing Verulam father

A former security guard was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for killing a Verulam father during the July 2021 unrest. Joel Fenton Pillay, 38, from Brookdale in Phoenix, appeared in the Scottburgh High Court on Monday.

Pillay, a father of two, was charged with murder following the death of Lindani Mthethwa, 28, on July 12, 2021. At the time Pillay was employed as a supervisor for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa). Mthethwa, 28, a father of five, was employed as a supervisor at Shoprite. His body was found lying on Ireland Street in Verulam on July 13, 2021.

Mthethwa sustained a gunshot wound to the back of the head. Lindani Mthethwa Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a provincial police spokesperson, said: "Investigations unearthed that Pillay, who was driving a security company vehicle, and wearing uniform of that security company, pulled over next to the victim who was walking towards the bus rank and shot him, before fleeing from the scene of crime." Last Wednesday, Judge Mohini Moodley found Pillay guilty of premeditated murder.