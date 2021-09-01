Family of Chatsworth father killed in rock-throwing incident wants authorities be held accountable

Durban: The brother of Phildon Chetty believes the eThekwini Municipality and the police need to be held accountable for rock-throwing incidents. Chetty, 39, a commercial manager for Aspen Pharmaceuticals, was travelling under a pedestrian bridge on the Higginson Highway on Friday morning when his vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, was struck with a rock.

His brother, Veldan Chetty, said his sibling had visited relatives in Pinetown and was returning to their mother's home in Silverglen in Chatsworth. "As he was driving towards the bridge, which is near the Shallcross and Westcliff off-ramp, the rock came through the windscreen and struck Phildon on the chin, causing his neck to break. His vehicle veered off the road and he died at the scene," said Veldan Chetty. He said the police informed his brother's wife, Sophia Omar, about the incident after they tracked his vehicle registration number.

The damage to the outside of the car. Picture: Supplied. The damage to the outside of the car Chetty said Phildon relocated from Silverglen to Bryanston in Johannesburg four years ago for better job opportunities. Phildon matriculated from Newhaven Secondary School and thereafter obtained a sports science degree from the then University of Durban-Westville. He also attained a post-graduate degree in teaching from the Edgewood Campus. "Due to Covid-19, his company was allowing their staff to work remotely. Phildon came to Durban two weeks ago because he wanted to spend time with our mom. She is 67-years-old and they shared a close relationship. Phildon was the apple of her eye and he used to call her every day. She is now unable to cope with losing him. It is just too painful."

Chetty said his brother also shared a close bond with him and their two siblings. "I spoke to him every morning. We looked forward to spending time with each other. He was a fun-loving guy. He was also kind-hearted and dedicated to his family. Phildon had a smile that could light up a room. We are all shattered. We have a long road ahead of us in terms of healing. Right now, we don't know how to deal with all that has happened." He said they did not want another family to go through the pain and sorrow they were going through.

"These incidents of rock-throwing have been happening for years. The eThekwini Municipality, the police and ward councillors should have, by now, installed cages on pedestrian bridges. They need to be held accountable." Chetty was cremated at the Clare Estate Crematorium on Sunday. Captain Nqobile Gwala, a provincial police spokesperson, said a case of culpable homicide was being investigated.