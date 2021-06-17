Family of man shot in alleged road rage attack pray he’s home in time for Father’s Day

Durban: A Shallcross family is praying their father is discharged from the hospital in time for Father's Day. Rajen Pillay, 52, the owner of a security company, was shot in the abdomen during an alleged road rage attack in Pinetown on June 8. He is recovering in hospital.

Shawn Herbst, the spokesperson for Netcare 911, said paramedics responded to a shooting on Meller Road. "Reports indicate that an adult male had sustained a single gunshot wound to his abdomen, while at the intersection. It was alleged by members of the public that an altercation had broken out when the shot was fired." Herbst said when the paramedics arrived, they found Pillay in a serious condition. He required advanced life support intervention to stabilise him. He was taken to hospital.

Rachel Pillay, his daughter, said her father was doing well. "He owns a security company and has to be on the road in case he gets a call-out. From what we know so far, the suspect came to his window when the car was stationary and fired a shot at him before fleeing. "We are happy it was not fatal. As a family, we are praying for his recovery. We hope he is discharged in time for Father's Day on Sunday. We intend on spoiling him."

She appealed to anyone with information on what transpired to come forward. "We have reported the matter to the Pinetown SAPS and we are hoping the investigation will give us some feedback." Captain Nqobile Gwala, a provincial police spokesperson, said it was alleged that Pillay was almost killed during an altercation. She said a case of attempted murder is being investigated at the Pinetown police station.